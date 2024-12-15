Professor Ransford Gyampo Urges NPP to Address Internal Challenges for Future Stability

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take immediate steps to address internal challenges and ensure its future stability, particularly in light of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Speaking during a panel discussion on TV3’s Key Points, Prof. Gyampo warned that the party’s future could be at risk if it does not confront its internal issues.

One of his key concerns was the impact of Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP, which he believes could significantly affect the party’s performance, particularly in the Ashanti Region. He had previously warned the party about the potential consequences of Kyerematen’s departure but felt that his advice went unheeded.

“The party risks disintegration if its members do not unite and take decisive action,” Prof. Gyampo cautioned. “The NPP must be rescued from the grip of Akufo-Addo and his allies. The current executive, which he described as incompetent and manipulable, must undergo a complete overhaul to ensure the party’s cohesion and future success.”

His remarks reflect growing concerns within the NPP about its unity and the need for leadership changes to navigate the challenges it faces heading into future elections.