Professor Samuel Bonsu appointed new Rector for GIMPA

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance (APQA) at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has been appointed as the new Rector of the Institute.

His appointment will take effect from Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He will serve in that capacity for four years.

A statement signed by Mr Julius Atikpui, Secretary of GIMPA said the Governing Council of the Institute, at the second sitting of its 48th Regular Meeting, held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, considered the Report of its Search Committee for Rector.

It said upon the Committee’s recommendation the Council accordingly appointed Prof Bonsu to occupy that position.

The statement the Governing Council congratulates Prof Bonsu for the well-deserved appointment and wishes him well during his tenure.

Mr Samuel Kwaku Bonsu is a Professor of Marketing and Responsible Business at GIMPA.

He attended Prempeh College, Kumasi, and later studied at Simon Fraser University, Canada, and the University of Rhode Island, the USA, where he obtained a Ph.D. in Business Administration. He joined the faculty of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro thereafter for two years.

Prof Bonsu then joined and later became a tenured professor at the prestigious Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada.

He came to GIMPA on sabbatical leave in 2011 and stayed. He is an accomplished teacher and researcher of global renown, who commands the respect of his peers around the globe, having published ground-breaking works in the most prestigious journals in consumer research.

His research has been supported by institutions such as the University of North Carolina, Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, the Social Science & Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Canada, Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denmark, among others.

Prof Bonsu is a visionary and transformative leader with significant experience in post-secondary education. He was Dean of GIMPA Business School as well as Dean of the School of Governance and Leadership, both at GIMPA.

He is a past President of the International Society for Markets and Development (ISMD), a society that brings together scholars and practitioners of responsible development. He is also an entrepreneur with business interests in Ghana and abroad.

Prof Bonsu serves on several local and international boards and is the current Chairperson of UN PRME Africa – a United Nations initiative.

He is married with four children.