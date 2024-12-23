Professor Stephen Adei Advises Mahama to Uphold Campaign Promises on Tax Removal

Economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has emphasized that President-elect John Dramani Mahama must fulfill his campaign promise to remove various taxes, including the e-levy.

Despite Adei’s personal preference for maintaining the e-levy, he acknowledged that Mahama is obligated to honor his pledge to the electorate.

Speaking on Hot Issues on TV3 on December 22, 2024, Adei pointed out the need for a comprehensive review of Ghana’s tax system, highlighting the excessive number of taxes, including an example of car imports being subjected to 21 different taxes. He stressed that a careful evaluation should focus on taxes that are easier to collect and more widely applicable to broaden the tax base. “There are only about one million income taxpayers in Ghana out of 33 million people. That is why the e-levy, if it can be reduced, should be kept,” he stated, advocating for property taxes as another avenue to explore.

Although Mahama promised to remove the e-levy, Adei warned that its removal is a necessity given the president-elect’s commitment. “They have no option but to remove e-levy because they made a promise,” he remarked. He also suggested that Mahama and his team should find ways to reduce the multiplicity of taxes, ensuring that tax administration remains efficient and cost-effective.

Adei also addressed the issue of betting taxes, calling for an increase from the current 10% to 50%. He argued that higher taxes on “sinful” activities like gambling, alcohol, and cigarettes are necessary to discourage such harmful habits. “Betting is one of the disastrous habits that we should discourage,” Adei stated, expressing concern about the impact of gambling on future generations.

Additionally, Adei reflected on one of the key challenges faced by President Akufo-Addo during his tenure—failure to effectively manage public expectations. He cautioned Mahama to be cautious in this regard, advising him to engage with the public and manage expectations carefully. “Expectation management is very important in running your home, your organisation, and a country,” Adei emphasized, urging Mahama to involve Ghanaians in policy discussions, especially regarding initiatives like Free Senior High School (SHS).

In summary, Professor Adei highlighted the importance of managing tax policy carefully and honoring electoral promises, while also offering strategic advice to the incoming Mahama administration on balancing tax reform, public expectations, and policy engagement.