Professor Stephen Adei Affirms Support for Free SHS, Encourages Commitment to Policy’s Success

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has expressed strong support for President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to maintaining the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, despite the challenges it faces.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on December 22, 2024, Adei emphasized that Ghanaians should take Mahama’s assurance seriously, as the president-elect has reaffirmed his dedication to continuing the initiative. According to Adei, the Free SHS policy is a crucial step for the nation’s educational advancement, and while it may face financial and logistical challenges, it must be preserved.

“I think that if the words are to be taken, what the president-elect is saying is on the right side that he is committed to the free secondary school,” Adei stated. He acknowledged the issues surrounding the policy, particularly funding and large class sizes, but argued that these can be addressed through careful adjustments.

He highlighted the financial strain on the system, noting that it’s impractical for the country to provide free education for nearly half of its children in boarding schools. “No country can afford to have free SHS with almost 50 percent of its children going to boarding schools. It is just too expensive, so there is a lot of room for tweaking it,” he explained.

However, Adei made it clear that the policy’s core objective — ensuring access to secondary education for all — should remain intact. He stressed that if Mahama had proposed canceling the Free SHS program, he would have actively opposed it. “If [he] had said he was going to cancel Free SHS, I would have been on the streets,” he said.

The President-elect had earlier addressed concerns about the future of the Free SHS program, rejecting claims that he would cancel it. Speaking to the clergy in Kumasi on November 11, 2024, Mahama dismissed the accusations as “political gimmicks” and assured the public that the policy is here to stay. “There is no truth in that, it is just a political gimmick, Free SHS has come to stay,” Mahama stated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had previously accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mahama of planning to scrap the Free SHS program. This claim gained traction after NPP Majority Leader, Alexander Afennyo-Markin, accused opposition lawmakers of obstructing the passage of the Free SHS Bill in Parliament. Afennyo-Markin alleged that the NDC was conspiring with Speaker of Parliament to prevent the bill’s passage, with the ultimate aim of canceling the Free SHS policy.

Despite such political disputes, Adei remains firm in his belief that the Free SHS program, though not without its difficulties, must continue for the benefit of Ghanaian students and the future of the nation’s education system.