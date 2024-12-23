Professor Stephen Adei Calls for 50% Tax on Betting in Ghana

Economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has suggested that Ghana should increase the tax on betting to 50% as part of efforts to discourage what he described as a “disastrous habit.”

His statement comes as a contrast to the promises made by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, who vowed to scrap several taxes, including the 10% betting levy, within his first 100 days in office.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, December 22, Professor Adei argued that betting, like smoking and alcohol consumption, should be heavily taxed as it falls into the category of “sin taxes,” which are designed to reduce harmful behaviors. “As a father, as a Christian leader, we call it sin tax, sin taxes must be higher, not reduced,” Adei stated. He further emphasized that countries around the world typically impose high taxes on gambling, cigarettes, and alcohol to deter consumption, advocating for a significant increase in the betting tax to 50% in Ghana.

Adei expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of betting in the country, stating, “I don’t want my grandchildren to be betting… betting is one of the disastrous habits that we should discourage.” He also suggested that a broader review of Ghana’s tax system was necessary, pointing out inefficiencies and the high number of taxes imposed on various sectors. He cited an example of importing cars into Ghana, where he observed up to 21 taxes, calling it “ridiculous.”

In his remarks, Adei also touched on the need for a more strategic approach to tax collection in Ghana. He called for a review of taxes that are easier to collect and ensure a broader tax base, such as property taxes. He noted that Ghana currently has only about one million income taxpayers out of a population of 33 million, which creates a significant challenge in funding government operations. According to Adei, taxes that are difficult to collect should be reduced, and those that are easier to enforce, such as the e-levy, should be maintained.

“At this point, they have no option but to remove e-levy because they made a promise, but in recrafting it, they must find a way of reducing the multiplicity of taxes,” he said, offering his perspective on President-elect Mahama’s plans. Adei advised the incoming administration to carefully consider the feasibility of tax reductions and ensure that any changes are well thought out to avoid undermining the country’s fiscal health.

Additionally, Adei cautioned Mahama against repeating the mistakes of outgoing President Akufo-Addo, particularly in terms of managing public expectations. He argued that one of the key failings of Akufo-Addo’s government was its inability to meet the expectations set during the 2016 campaign, particularly with promises of economic self-sufficiency. Adei stressed that managing expectations is critical to effective governance, urging Mahama to engage the people in decision-making and to approach his promises with caution.

“Expectation management is very important in running your home, your organisation, and running a country. So the first thing I will advise [John Mahama] is to manage expectations,” Adei said. He also emphasized the need for engagement with the public on policies like Free Senior High School (SHS) and other significant initiatives, ensuring that the people’s voices are heard in shaping the future direction of the country.