Professor Stephen Adei Calls for Comprehensive Review of Ghana’s Tax System

Economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has called for a total review of Ghana’s tax system, stating that the country has too many taxes.

Speaking on Hot Issues on TV3 on December 22, 2024, he highlighted the inefficiency and burden of the current system, citing the example of car imports where he observed up to 21 taxes, calling it “ridiculous.”

Professor Adei suggested that a comprehensive review is necessary, emphasizing the need to focus on taxes that are easier to collect and more widely applicable to broaden the tax base. He pointed out that there are only about one million income taxpayers in a population of 33 million, which creates a heavy reliance on a narrow taxpayer base.

In particular, Adei recommended that the incoming Mahama administration maintain the e-levy, describing it as one of the easier taxes to collect. He argued that the e-levy should be kept while considering a reduction in other taxes that are more difficult to enforce. “In tax administration, if it costs more to collect money than what you are going to get, you better forget it,” he said, advising the new government to carefully consider which taxes to maintain or reduce.

Adei also weighed in on the betting tax, advocating for an increase from the current 10% to 50%. He categorized betting as a “sin tax” and argued that higher taxes should be imposed on harmful activities like gambling, similar to the high taxes placed on tobacco and alcohol. “Betting is one of the disastrous habits that we should discourage,” he stated, stressing that he does not want future generations, including his grandchildren, to be involved in gambling.

Further, Adei reflected on the lessons learned from President Akufo-Addo’s administration, particularly regarding the failure to manage public expectations. He warned President-elect John Mahama to be cautious in setting expectations, stating that failure to meet promises could lead to disillusionment. Adei advised Mahama to engage with the Ghanaian people in discussions on policies such as Free Senior High School (SHS) to ensure that the public’s input is considered.

In conclusion, Professor Adei stressed the importance of managing expectations and involving Ghanaians in decision-making, offering practical advice to the incoming administration on tax policy and governance.