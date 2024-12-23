Professor Stephen Adei Calls for Improvement in Free SHS Program Amidst Challenges

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has acknowledged the challenges facing the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, stating that there is a need for improvements to ensure its sustainability.

He emphasized the importance of addressing key issues such as funding and class sizes to make the policy more effective.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, December 22, Adei expressed support for President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to the continuation of the Free SHS program, despite the challenges it faces. “I think that if the words are to be taken, what the president-elect is saying is on the right side that he is committed to the free secondary school. I think we must take his word for it,” Adei remarked.

He pointed out that while the Free SHS initiative has had positive outcomes, there are aspects that need to be tweaked. Specifically, he stressed that the policy must be reevaluated in terms of funding and managing the high costs of running boarding schools. “No country can afford to have free SHS, almost 50 per cent of its children going to boarding schools; it is just too expensive,” he explained, suggesting that adjustments are necessary to make the policy more manageable.

Adei also expressed strong opposition to the idea of canceling the Free SHS program, noting that such a move would have prompted him to protest. He added that while the program has its challenges, it is crucial to make it work better rather than abandon it altogether.

In response to concerns about the future of the Free SHS program, President-elect Mahama has previously dismissed claims that his administration would cancel the initiative. Addressing the clergy in Kumasi on November 11, Mahama labeled the allegations as “political gimmicks,” affirming that the Free SHS policy “has come to stay.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of plotting to undermine the Free SHS program. Majority Leader Alexander Afennyo-Markin claimed that NDC lawmakers were obstructing the passage of the Free SHS Bill in Parliament, alleging that their actions were aimed at halting the policy’s continuation.