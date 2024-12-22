Professor Stephen Adei Cautions Against Potential Removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor and EC Chair Jean Mensa

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has strongly cautioned the incoming Mahama administration against any moves to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor or Electoral Commission (EC) Chair Jean Adukwei Mensa, particularly without just cause.

In an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, December 22, Professor Adei emphasized the risks associated with such actions, warning that Ghanaians would pay a heavy price if these key figures in the judicial and electoral systems were removed arbitrarily.

“It will be disastrous for President-elect John Mahama to remove the Chair of the Electoral Commission,” he stated, stressing that it would perpetuate a dangerous precedent where every new president feels entitled to appoint a new EC. “We must find a way not to destroy our institutions,” he added, urging the need to preserve the integrity of Ghana’s democratic structures.

Adei also expressed concern about the Chief Justice, noting that removing her politically, without a legitimate cause or impeachment process, would undermine the judicial system and harm the country’s long-term stability. “If they touch the Chief Justice by political removal and not because she has done something that requires impeachment, we will pay a heavy price for it, not because of her, but because of the underminers of the system,” he warned.

His remarks reflect a growing concern over the protection of Ghana’s independent institutions, particularly the judiciary and the electoral commission, which are crucial pillars of the country’s democracy.