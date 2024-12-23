Professor Stephen Adei Criticizes Composition of Ablakwa’s Anti-Corruption Team

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has expressed concerns over the composition of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

While acknowledging the team’s potential in the fight against corruption, he criticized the inclusion of individuals with known ties to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that their presence could politicize the effort and undermine its credibility.

Prof Adei, speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on December 22, 2024, emphasized that although the initiative marked a good start, its political makeup could affect the acceptance and respect of its findings across the political spectrum. “What do you expect my nephew Ablakwa to do? He would have to do something against the NPP,” said Adei, referring to the partisan nature of some members of the team. He suggested that the team would have gained more respect if it had included non-partisan individuals such as lawyer Emil Short, who would be viewed as impartial.

Despite his reservations about the composition, Prof Adei stated that the purpose of ORAL—investigating and passing information to the appropriate authorities—is a step in the right direction. However, he stressed the importance of keeping the initiative free from political influence, calling for a more balanced approach to ensure that the fight against corruption remains effective and widely respected.

Meanwhile, Ablakwa, chair of ORAL, clarified that the team’s mandate would end once an Attorney-General is appointed by President John Dramani Mahama and sworn into office. Ablakwa emphasized that the role of ORAL is strictly to gather and forward evidence of corruption to the relevant legal institutions for further action. Martin Kpebu, another member of ORAL, echoed this sentiment, confirming that once the Attorney-General is in place, the committee will no longer function.

In contrast, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, sharply criticized ORAL, accusing its members of making baseless allegations and engaging in political maneuvering. Assafuah argued that ORAL is not legally constituted and lacks the investigative and prosecutorial powers necessary to handle anti-corruption matters effectively. He claimed that the committee’s actions could expose its members to defamation lawsuits.

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), also weighed in, describing ORAL as a populist initiative rather than a well-structured approach to fighting corruption. While she acknowledged the competence of the team members, Addah argued that the government should focus on strengthening existing institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and CHRAJ, rather than creating a new, unaccountable body.

President-elect Mahama had earlier clarified that ORAL’s role is not to conduct investigations but to act as a focal point for receiving public complaints about corruption, which would then be forwarded to the relevant state institutions. He reassured the public that the team is not funded by the government and does not expect any financial compensation.

As debates continue over the effectiveness and legitimacy of ORAL, its success will likely depend on how well it is able to navigate the political landscape and work within Ghana’s established institutions to tackle corruption.