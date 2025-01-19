Professor Stephen Asare Advocates for Strengthened Anti-Corruption Measures in Ghana

Renowned Public Law and Justice fellow at CDD-Ghana, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has proposed a transformative approach to combating corruption in Ghana, calling for the institutionalization of Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) as part of a broader, more proactive strategy.

In an interview on The Keypoints with Alfred Ocansey, Professor Asare highlighted the growing need for stronger, forward-thinking anti-corruption initiatives, urging the government to adopt Operation Prevent Asset Losses (OPAL) alongside ORAL. He argued that while ORAL’s mission of recovering stolen public assets is crucial, a proactive approach—focused on preventing asset loss before it occurs—could be a game-changer in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

“The massive support ORAL enjoys highlights the widespread perception that existing anti-corruption agencies are ineffective,” Asare noted. “This presents a clear need for an initiative like OPAL, which would address corruption at its root by preventing asset losses in the first place.”

Professor Asare also stressed the constitutional responsibility of the President in safeguarding the country’s public resources, including lands. He warned, however, that if the promises of asset recovery through ORAL are not fulfilled, the credibility of future anti-corruption efforts could be at risk.

“The President has a constitutional duty to protect public lands and resources,” Asare said. “If the anticipated recoveries do not materialize, it could severely undermine public trust in anti-corruption measures and set back fiscal policies.”

The professor further emphasized that beyond individual initiatives, Ghana’s fight against corruption requires systemic reform of its institutions. “If we don’t reform our institutions, the fight against corruption will always reset to square one,” he concluded, stressing the importance of sustainable change in the country’s governance structures.

Professor Asare’s comments come at a time when the effectiveness of current anti-corruption strategies is under scrutiny, and his call for both preventative and recovery-focused measures is expected to fuel ongoing conversations about strengthening Ghana’s institutional framework to tackle corruption.