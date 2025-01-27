Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Calls for Collective Effort Against Looting by Public Officials

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has called attention to the damaging effects of looting by public officials, stressing that it impoverishes the general public while benefiting only the perpetrators.

He emphasized that such corruption undermines the foundations of a fair and just society.

In his statement, Professor Asare outlined that tackling corruption is not just a constitutional obligation but a moral imperative that ensures public resources are used to improve the lives of all citizens. He urged individuals to take responsibility, whether by reporting wrongdoing or preventing corruption in positions of trust.

“The fight against looting is not only a constitutional duty but a moral imperative, ensuring that public resources are preserved and used to improve the lives of all, not the few,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He encouraged active participation from all sectors, urging people to report looting (“ORAL”) when they see it and to take steps to prevent it (“OPAL”) when in positions of trust. He concluded by calling for collective action to uphold accountability, protect shared resources, and contribute to building a better future.

Our Duty Under Article 41(f) of the Constitution

Article 41(f) of the Constitution imposes on every citizen the civic duty to “protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property.”

This constitutional mandate reflects our historical struggle with the dissipation of public resources and the nation’s determination to institutionalize accountability and probity. It is an essential framework for ensuring that public assets are safeguarded and managed responsibly for the benefit of all citizens.

The Historical Struggle Against the Dissipation of Public Assets

Ghana’s history is marked by persistent challenges in protecting public resources from corruption, mismanagement, and the unjustified transfer of state property to private individuals or cronies.

This historical context led to the establishment of several commissions and committees to address corruption and safeguard public property, including the Jiagge Commission, Manyo-Plange Assets Commission, Sowah Commission, Anin Commission into Bribery & Corruption, the Citizenship Vetting Committee (CVC), etc

These historical efforts underscore the importance of the constitutional duty under Article 41(f) and demonstrate how successive governments sought to address the misuse and dissipation of public resources.

Key Elements of the Duty

Active Protection of Public Property:

Citizens must not only avoid damaging public property but actively work to safeguard it. This includes ensuring that public resources, such as land, infrastructure, and funds, are preserved and utilized responsibly.

Exposing Misuse:

There is a constitutional obligation to report the witnessing of misuse and waste of public assets and property to the appropriate authorities. This, of course, includes exposing unjustified transfers of state assets to individuals or cronies.

Combating Waste:

Citizens must actively oppose and prevent wasteful practices involving public funds and property. Advocacy for better governance, efficiency, and accountability are critical to fulfilling this duty.

Civic Responsibility:

The duty emphasizes that public property belongs to all citizens. Its protection is fundamental to equitable development and the collective welfare of society.

How This Relates to Selling State Lands or Assets Below Market Value

The sale (and purchase) or leasing of state lands or other assets at prices significantly below market value constitutes a violation of the duty under Article 41(f).

Such practices often involve corruption, favoritism, or recklessness, leading to the unjust enrichment of a few individuals at the expense of the public.

This directly contradicts the principles of accountability and transparency, as it deprives the state of much-needed resources for development.

Citizens, under Article 41(f), have a duty to:

Expose such transactions by demanding transparency in the valuation and sale of state assets.

Challenge unjustified sales by advocating for accountability and fair processes.

Ensure public benefit by pushing for reforms to guarantee that state resources are sold at fair market value and used to advance societal welfare.

How This Relates to “Operation Recover All Loot”

“Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) aligns with Article 41(f) by focusing on reclaiming public resources that have been misappropriated or undervalued.

This initiative mirrors the work of historical commissions, such as the Jiagge and Manyo-Plange commissions, in its effort to address past injustices. ORAL embodies the constitutional duty by:

(a) Recovering misappropriated assets for the benefit of the public.

(b) Promoting accountability by holding those responsible for misuse accountable.

(c) Restoring public trust in the management of state resources.

Citizens play an essential role in ORAL by:

Providing information or evidence about misappropriated resources.

Supporting recovery efforts and advocating for the transparent reinvestment of reclaimed assets.

How This Relates to “Operation Prevent All Loot” (OPAL)

“Operation Prevent All Loot” (OPAL) complements ORAL by emphasizing prevention rather than recovery. It focuses on proactive measures to safeguard public resources and prevent their dissipation. OPAL aligns seamlessly with Article 41(f) by:

(a) Establishing safeguards: Developing systems and policies to minimize risks of corruption or misuse of public resources.

(b) Encouraging vigilance: Mobilizing citizens to monitor and report potential threats to public property.

(c) Promoting systemic reforms: Strengthening institutional frameworks to ensure transparency and accountability.

Under OPAL, citizens are called to:

Participate in public oversight to detect and deter corruption.

Advocate for stronger governance frameworks to prevent misuse.

Ensure accountability by demanding adherence to principles of fairness and transparency in public resource management.

Conclusion

The constitutional duty under Article 41(f) is a response to Ghana’s historical struggle against the dissipation of public assets, as reflected in the work of commissions like the Jiagge, Manyo-Plange, Sowah, and Anin commissions, as well as the Citizenship Vetting Committee.

These bodies were established to address corruption and prevent the unjust transfer of state resources to private interests.

Initiatives like “ORAL” and “OPAL”operationalize this duty, ensuring that public property is both reclaimed when misappropriated and proactively protected from future misuse.

By fulfilling this duty, citizens contribute to building a transparent, accountable, and equitable society where public resources are safeguarded for collective benefit.

Looting impoverishes everyone except the perpetrators, undermining the foundation of a fair and just society. Whether as citizens reporting wrongdoing or as individuals in positions of trust actively preventing corruption, each person has a role to play in protecting public property.

The fight against looting is not only a constitutional duty but a moral imperative, ensuring that public resources are preserved and used to improve the lives of all, not the few.

If you see looting, report it (ORAL). If you are in a position of trust, prevent it (OPAL). Together, we can uphold accountability, protect our shared resources, and build a better future.