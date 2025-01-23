Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo Advocates for Free Dialysis Treatment for All Ghanaians

Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo has called for the provision of free dialysis treatment for all Ghanaians suffering from renal disease.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime, the Lambussie MP and health advocate criticized the current approach to dialysis subsidies, deeming it insufficient and politically motivated.

He expressed concern over the previous administration’s handling of dialysis treatment, which introduced partial subsidies before declaring free dialysis treatment toward the end of their tenure. Beyuo described this move as politically motivated, aimed at creating difficulties for the incoming government. “You don’t frontload issues for your successor to fail. Leadership must ensure continuity and fairness,” he remarked.

Beyuo emphasized the need for a sustainable financing mechanism to make dialysis accessible to all, stressing that many renal patients are struggling to afford treatment. “Dialysis should be free for everyone. Other countries have achieved this, and we can do the same,” he asserted. His call aims to ensure that no Ghanaian is denied the life-saving treatment they need due to financial constraints.