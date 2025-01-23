Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo Criticizes Agenda 111 Project for Lack of Planning and Realism

Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo, former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and current Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency, has expressed concerns about the ambitious Agenda 111 project.

In an interview with Roselyn K. Felli on Joy Prime, Beyuo voiced his critical stance, arguing that the initiative is overly ambitious and fails to adhere to fundamental project management principles.

According to Beyuo, embarking on such a large-scale hospital construction project without testing the model on a smaller scale or securing reliable funding creates significant challenges. He also questioned why the project was centralized in the Office of the President rather than being managed by the Ministry of Health, which he believes has more relevant expertise in hospital construction.

The former GMA general secretary stressed that the project appeared flawed from the outset due to unrealistic timelines and inadequate resource planning. “A hospital is more than a building. You must have a solid plan for human resources,” he emphasized, highlighting that there has been little provision for training and retaining the necessary medical specialists to staff the new hospitals.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of Agenda 111 for areas like Lambussie, which lacks a district hospital, Beyuo underscored the importance of creating a comprehensive human resource strategy. This should include expanding postgraduate medical education and ensuring the retention of experienced healthcare professionals, he said. Without this, he believes the project risks falling short of its goals.