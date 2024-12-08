Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo Unseats NPP’s Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi in Lambussie Constituency

Professor Titus Kofi Beyuo, the former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lambussie Constituency, has emerged victorious in a highly contested election.

Beyuo triumphed over the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, securing 13,551 votes, while Baligi garnered 6,079 votes.

The race was fiercely fought, with both candidates campaigning intensively in the lead-up to the election. Beyuo’s victory is seen as a significant achievement for the NDC, reinforcing his strong personal appeal as a respected academic and public health advocate. His win also secures the Lambussie seat for the NDC, reflecting growing support for the party in the region.

Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, who had represented the constituency for a term, sought re-election by emphasizing the NPP government’s achievements in infrastructure development and social intervention programs. However, despite his efforts, he struggled to overcome the rising tide of support for Beyuo and the NDC.

The defeat of Baligi, who was unable to retain the seat despite his incumbency, has been interpreted by many as a sign of discontent among constituents with the NPP’s governance in the Upper West Region. Meanwhile, Mohammed Imuran of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), who also contested for the seat, failed to make a significant impact in the race.