Professor urges more investments in Zoos

Professor Erasmus Henaku Owusu, Associate Professor in Conservation Biology, Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science, University of Ghana, Legon, has urged the Government to increase investment in the country’s Zoos to make them the ‘toast’ of tourists.

He said focus should be given to the quality of animal enclosures and improvement in security through the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV).

“As a nation, we should make it a priority to invest in recreational facilities. We don’t pay attention to reception in Ghana. It is important that we increase budgetary allocation towards recreation to attract foreign and local tourists,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, the Professor expressed worry over the mauling of a man by a lion at the Accra Zoo on Sunday and said the country needed to invest in such facilities to enhance their safety.

A yet-to-be identified middle-aged man was allegedly mauled by a lion at the Zoo at about 1230 hours on Sunday.

The lion attacked his throat and killed him, officials of the Ghana Forestry Commission said.

Guards at the Zoo said they found the lifeless body of the man when they sent food to the lions.

A statement from the Commission said the intruder had died from injuries sustained and that the facility had been closed to allow for Police investigations.