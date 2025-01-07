Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament

In a landmark development for Ghana’s 9th Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako has been elected as the Second Deputy Speaker, marking a significant moment for independent political leadership in the country.

Amoako’s election was supported by both the leadership of the minority and majority sides of Parliament, solidifying his influential role in Ghana’s legislative framework.

Amoako, born on 24 February 1966 in Wioso-Adansi in the Ashanti Region, has long been recognized for his impressive academic and professional credentials. With a Master of Science in Environmental Resources Management, a Master of Arts in Conflict Resolution, and a Bachelor of Laws from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Amoako’s legal background and education have positioned him as a capable leader in Ghana’s political landscape.

Before entering politics, Amoako worked as a legal practitioner at Minka Premo and Co. (Akosombo Chambers) and held key administrative roles, including Estates Officer and Land Officer at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly. His experience in these roles laid the groundwork for his eventual transition into the political sphere.

In 2016, Amoako was elected as the Member of Parliament for Fomena under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), winning with a strong 72.7% of the vote. However, in the lead-up to the 2020 elections, Amoako’s relationship with the NPP soured due to disagreements over the party’s primaries. In a surprising move, he opted to run as an independent candidate. His decision paid off when he won the Fomena seat again, securing 12,805 votes and defeating his former party colleague Philip Ofori-Asante.

Amoako’s victory in the 2020 elections made him the only independent candidate in Parliament, and his position was vital in the context of a hung Parliament where neither of the two major parties had an outright majority. His role as an independent legislator in such a closely contested environment elevated his political influence, and his subsequent election as Second Deputy Speaker is a testament to his skill in navigating Ghana’s complex political landscape.

His election to the high office of Second Deputy Speaker was historic—Amoako is the first independent MP to ever hold this position in Ghana’s parliamentary history. His victory demonstrates the growing influence of independent political voices in Ghana and the importance of bipartisan collaboration in shaping the country’s legislative direction.

Amoako is also deeply engaged in Ghana’s legislative process, serving as the chairperson of the Members Holding Offices of Profit Committee and participating in several other key committees, including the Standing Orders Committee, the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, the Education Committee, and the Mines and Energy Committee. His experience across these committees underscores his integral role in shaping policies that affect the nation.

Despite the turbulence surrounding his departure from the NPP, Amoako has consistently emphasized that his decision to run as an independent candidate was driven by a desire to serve his constituents rather than personal grievances. His journey from a party member to an independent MP and now to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament highlights his enduring commitment to public service and to Ghana’s democratic ideals.

Amoako’s leadership is now seen as a pivotal factor in shaping the future of Ghana’s Parliament. His election as Second Deputy Speaker adds to the increasing diversity of leadership within Ghana’s political system, offering fresh perspectives that reflect the evolving dynamics of the country’s democracy. As Ghana moves forward, Amoako’s role will be crucial in guiding parliamentary proceedings and ensuring the effective functioning of the legislative body.