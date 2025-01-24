Profile of Adam Mutawakilu, Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Company

Hon. Adam Mutawakilu, the newly appointed acting Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company, brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong educational background.

He holds an MSc in Development Finance from the University of Ghana, an MSc in Energy Economics from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Studies, and has completed coursework for his MPhil in Petroleum and Oil Studies from the University of Cape Coast in 2022. In addition, he holds a Commonwealth Executive Masters of Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, an Executive Certificate in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana School of Governance and Leadership, and a BSc in Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana.

Mutawakilu served as the first Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020, after the constituency was split to create the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency. During his tenure in Parliament, he served on the Mines and Energy Committee, eventually becoming Vice Chairman and Ranking Member. Notably, as Ranking Member, he and his colleagues on the Minority side exposed the controversial Ameri Novation Agreement, which led to the resignation of former Energy Minister Hon. Boakye Agyarko.

Prior to his parliamentary career, Hon. Mutawakilu served as the District Chief Executive for the West Gonja District between 2009 and 2013. He also worked with the University for Development Studies Central Administration as Head of Treasury.

With a background in education, Mutawakilu taught Core Science, Mathematics, and Chemistry at Damongo Senior High School from 1996 to 1999 after earning his Teacher Training Certificate “A” from Bagabaga Training College in 1996. He later continued his role at Bagabaga as a part-time Chemistry teacher.

Additionally, Hon. Mutawakilu has experience as a Laboratory Technician at the West Gonja District Hospital.

His vast expertise in governance, energy, and finance, coupled with his educational qualifications and commitment to public service, make him a well-suited candidate for leading the Ghana Water Company.