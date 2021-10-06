Profile of Isaac Kofi Dzokpo

Isaac Kofi Dzokpo is a.k.a Hon Ike is a Ghanaian Journalist/ Blogger/Actor.

The Ghanaian Journalist was recently inducted by Universal Peace Federation (UPF) as a Peace Ambassador.

He is also an Executive Member of the International Media Association for Peace.

Mr. Kofi Dzokpo is media a Liaison for the Executive Director of Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) and Network for Assin DEVELOPMENT. Currently, he works with News Ghana.

The Corporate Blogger has contributed enormously to the media landscape; with the aim of championing the cause of development in the country.

Mr. Dzokpo has decades of experience reporting on issues pertaining to health, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), human interest stories, environment and politics, security, and others.

Isaac Dzokpo who doubles as the Director of Laughter Palace Production has been featured in both local and international movies such as the “Beasts of No Nation,” which had Abraham Attah as the main character, and other international actors and actresses.

Mr. Isaac Kofi Dzokpo is a product of the Commercial Institute of Management (ICM-UK)

