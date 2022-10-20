Profile of Newly appointed Director-General of GES, Dr. Eric Nkansah

Dr. Eric Nkansah was the Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Ghana. He joined the Ministry of Education in April 2021, having served as a Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University for over eight years. At Kumasi Technical University, he contributed heavily to teaching, research, programme development, and community service to the university’s development.

He also worked as the Executive Director of Career Spring Institute, a private consulting firm licensed to provide training for members and potential members of local and international professional programmes and specialised training for small, medium, and large corporations. Before joining the University and Career Spring Institute, he worked with Barclays Bank of Ghana (now Absa) for over six years and rose through the ranks to the position of Sales Manager. Whilst working for the Bank, he also lectured on a part-time basis at the Garden City University College and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana. Dr. Nkansah has over 15 years of experience working in industry, academia, and education policy administration.

He holds a Ph.D. in Financial Economics from the University of Zululand, South Africa, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from KNUST Business School, Ghana, and B. A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. He has published widely in peer-reviewed academic journals. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Ghana.

He is married and blessed with three lovely boys. Dr. Nkansah is passionate about educating and developing people. He believes increasing access to education is the fastest way to transform our country.