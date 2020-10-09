Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie was born on February 20,1990 at Tikobo No.2 in the Western Region to Mr Thomas Ekye Kwesie, an advocate cum politician/Journalist and Madam Florence Ackah Kwesie, an Educationist and former Paramount Queen of Prestea.

He is a farmer, an Industrial Consultant and Safety Specialist. Mr.Ekye Kwesie holds MSc in Industrial Forecasting and Project Engineering from the Brytton and Starting Virtual College in Italy.

He is a young and vibrant member of the Convention People’s Party( CPP). He was raised typically in the Western and Central Regions of Ghana, having his basic education in Takoradi and Half Assini.

Mr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie had his secondary education at the Saint Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, went through the Catholic University and proceeded to Brytton and Stratton Virtual College and in-house industrial training with Viastrade srl and Panways srl of Italy, with his concentration in Industrial Forecasting and Safety, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Marine services.

His current interest is the Central and Eastern Africa particularly Bangui, Kinshasa and Kigali. As a serial entrepreneur with rich experience in global industrial presence, he managed to get into the Ghana National Gas Company as the youngest vendor as of now.

He is a die-hard CPP member even though his father was a District Chief Executive(DCE) in Jomoro with the NDC under the John Jerry Rawlings administration under the fourth Republic.

As a man of the people, it forms part of his aspirations to make Jomoro the hub for wealth creation with regard to the hydrocarbon resources which abounds in the area.

Mr Ekye Kwesie who had just started his political journey as the Jomoro Parliamentary Candidate for the CPP in the December 07 elections, is bent on resourcing the youth and the aged for the development of Jomoro.

Mr Ekye Kwesie lives on a fund and is also a paymaster who needs the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) as a guarantee to amass wealth for the ordinary people of Jomoro.

His logic in life is people first; the ordinary person’s concern and well-being. Regarding his campaign schedules, he has outlined a Community visitation through September for 160 Communities as well as door to door engagement for the whole of October.

Review of previous engagement for the first half of November and proceed till December 5 to go to the Polls.

Mr.Ekye Kwesie is married to Tarthiana Manford with a child.