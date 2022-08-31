Progress being made on Adzonkor CHPS compound construction

The people of Adzonkor in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region are embarking on the construction of a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Adzonkor near Ziope.

The project would serve the Adzonkor, Agbedor Kofe, Dakudzi, Keklebesi, Wuvevia, Wuvega, Kpenkor and communities, among others, when completed.

Torgbui Satsi III, the Chief of Adzonkor, who conducted Ghana News Agency (GNA) round the project site, said he petitioned the Ghana Health Service in 2016 for the compound to make health care services closer to his subjects.

He was grateful to the GHS for approving the request without hesitation.

Torgbui Satsi said: “Currently, the health staff of the CHPS compound are operating in rented premises,” stressing, “we could not afford to continue paying the rent.”

Torgbui Satsi III, who is also the Head of the Science Department of Tongor Senior High Technical School in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, said the intervention would directly reduce travelling hours spent by pregnant women and lactating mothers when accessing healthcare services at Ziope and Keyime Health Centres respectively.

He said despite global progress, an increasing proportion of child deaths occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia of which four out of five deaths of children under age five occurred in these regions.

Torgbui Satsi said the provision of a permanent CHPS compound in the area would help reduce the situation

He appealed to the Agortime-Ziope District Assembly and benevolent organisations to help complete the project to save lives as its completion would directly contribute to reducing the maternal mortality rate and preventable deaths of newborns and under-five in the area.

The project is currently at the roofing level.