Progress of corporate Ghana depends on citizens – MP Agbodza

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) of Adaklu at the weekend reminded Ghanaians that the progress of Ghana depended on citizens.

He therefore urged all who occupied high or low places in society to play their roles effectively, efficiently and faithfully for the development of the country.

Mr. Agbodza gave the reminder during the inauguration and handing over of two refurbished boreholes at Adaklu Kpatove in the Adaklu District if the Volta Region.

The boreholes were refurbished and mechanised by Ghanaian Heritage Association – Global Diaspora of the United Kingdom, at a total cost of over GHC20,000.

Ghanaian Heritage Association, which is a benevolent organisation based in the United Kingdom, was formed by a group of Ghanaians in the diaspora in January, 2021.

It aimed at addressing the deteriorating political, social and economic situation in Ghana, which gravely affected the less privileged in society.

It also seeks to improve rural basic infrastructure, education and social development.

It also aimed at helping to bridge the gap between those living in the urban areas and those neglected in the rural areas.

Mr. Agbodza said Ghana could not develop when everybody was expecting the government alone to do everything and everything to be free.

He said the Adaklu District, which was hitherto bedevilled with teenage pregnancy, school dropouts and teacher truancy had seen a remarkable improvement and was developing fast.

Mr. Agbodza noted that for example, in 2017, the district placed first in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Volta Region and 10th at the national level.

He said some communities in the district benefitted from the Spanish Water Project, whilst the district was also a beneficiary of the ongoing five district water project, but added that there should also be an alternative water system like a borehole.

The MP said the district could also boast of over 40 new classroom blocks within a short space of time, whilst teacher deficiency and absenteeism were now things of the past.

He intimated that these remarkable achievements were due to his untiring efforts and NGOs like Pencils of Promise, Adanu and lately Ghanaian Heritage Association.

Mr. Agbodza praised the Association for coming to the aid of the community adding, “through you Adaklu Kpatove can now enjoy good drinking water”.

He advised the people to develop a good maintenance culture to help prolong the lifespan of the facility and also pay a token for the water to enable them to pay for the electricity to be used in pumping the water and gave the 500Ghana Cedis as seed money.

Madam Sethina Edem Sunu, President of the Association in an address delivered on her behalf by Mad. Charlotte Denu, Treasurer, said the Association drew on the communal values of the sacred heritage of good neighbourliness, compassion, selflessness, solidarity and the overall wellbeing of all Ghanaians.

“It is time to change the status quo for the betterment of our people,” she said.

Mad. Sunu appealed to the citizenry not to wait on the government to develop their communities for them saying, “those days are gone, it is time we rise and build our own communities with every bit of help we can get.”

She appealed to other benevolent groups and individuals to join hands to develop the country for posterity.

She said the refurbishment of the two boreholes was their first project undertaken in the country.

Togbe Dade, Regent of Adaklu Kpatove was full of praise for the Association and said the days of sharing their drinking water with cows and other domestic animals were over.

Mad. Denu inaugurated the Ghana chapter of the Association at the ceremony.