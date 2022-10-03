Progressive People’s Party promises a ‘golden age of business’

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has promised a ‘golden age of business’ targeted at revamping ailing businesses and supporting free enterprises for an economic turnaround.

Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Party, said the worsening economic conditions and hopelessness among the business community and tormenting entrepreneurs would be restored to easing the prevailing high rate of unemployment when the Party wins the 2024 election.

Speaking at the Party’s 10th-anniversary celebration in Elmina, he said, the party had the real blueprint for the economic transformation of the country from its current bleakness to one, which would bring smiles back to the faces of Ghanaians.

The vision were underpinned by aggressive industrialization and value-addition by pursuing policies that would reduce interest rates, cost of doing business, and stabilize the currency.

Also, major productive sectors such as agriculture, banking, fishing, education, health, and Oil and Gas, would receive the needed attention as the engine for economic growth and stability.

Besides, the Party would provide tax and related incentives for manufacturing businesses- agro-processing, light industries, and pharmaceuticals, among others to thrive and expand.

Touching on governance, the National Chairman of the Party slammed the government’s economic management style, which he said was characterized by wild spending, more borrowing and increased taxation, driving the country into economic abyss.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team had amply demonstrated that they were clueless in economic management and governance as affirmed by the staggering abject poverty, price hikes, corruption and insecurity in the Country.

Regardless of what, he described, as government’s insensitive to the plights of the citizenry, he was enraged by government’s desire to cling on to power under the disguise of ‘breaking the eight’.

Nevertheless, Nana Owusu was optimistic of the Party winning the 2024 polls to implement an all-inclusive government to rake in the full participation of all, particularly women and the youth.

It will also administer an incorruptible leadership model to implement an agenda for economic transformation built on the four pillars of Stewardship, Education, Healthcare, and Jobs (SEHJ).

For the Party’s celebration, Nana Owusu said the 10-year progressive journey has been fulfilling, exciting, and challenging and pledged to help build an overcoming spirit.

He further noted that even though the nation was going through very challenging times, PPP remained the only hope for Ghana. “Only with the PPP leading the nation will the phrase ‘the Black man is capable of managing his own affairs’ become a reality.

“ The anniversary will be a springboard for the party to strengthen the PPP brand, mobilize our base or grassroots, make a call for financial support and also lay emphasis on our policies which we believe when followed, will resolve the challenges we face as a nation,” he said.

He encouraged all progressive supporters across the length and breadth of the country and the diaspora, as well as all Ghanaians, to be involved in the celebration of our great party.