‘Project 1000 kids’ launched to register more children unto NHIS

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a new social intervention project to encourage more children to be registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The ‘Project 1000 kids’ seeks to readily register a total 1000 children unto the scheme with an amount of GH₵6,000.

It is also to encourage individuals and corporate bodies to come on board to support the registration of 1000 kids unto the scheme with an amount of GHS 6,000.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive of NHIA speaking at the launch of the project in Kumasi, said the aim was to increase coverage of the scheme and improve access to quality healthcare to many children in the country.

He said the intervention, which was an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would cover all medical emergencies and build a healthy child system in the country.

Dr Okoe Boye said the NHIA had also introduced another intervention to ensure that senior citizens above the age of 70 – years in the country, who registered unto the scheme had ready access to health care services from that very day of registration.

He the interventions by the government was to ensure that every child was given access to free and quality health care while the old folks also received prompt health care without having to wait for a month before they could use their cards to access healthcare.

The Chief Executive said the government had also included childhood cancer treatment in the national health insurance scheme to support the treatment of children with cancers.

He said 80 percent of children with cancer could be cured completely without traces of the diseases if there were regular financial support to the treatment.

The Chief Executive urged the public to register with the scheme to have access to quality health care.

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, personally paid GH₵6,000 to register the first 1000 children while the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council also paid GH₵6,000 to help register more children in the region unto the scheme.

He said the intervention was not only a formidable initiative to improve NHIS and increase the numbers, but also marked a milestone in the success story of the scheme in seeking good health for all citizens in the country.

Mr. Osei Mensah assured the support of the Regional Coordinating Council and called on all stakeholders to get on board to transform the health sector and build a healthier nation.