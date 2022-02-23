Project a good image of Hohoe Municipality – MCE

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on staff of the Assembly to always project the good image of the Municipality.

He said the staff were the face of the Municipality and all their activities represented the Assembly.

Mr Awume, addressing staff from various Departments of the Assembly, said their collective efforts had placed the Municipality on a high pedestal in the region, adding that it was his hope that the staff’s hard work and dedication would put the Assembly on the national level.

He said the Heads of Department needed to be aware of the Assembly’s quest to move to the next level and pull staff along.

Mr Awume said tourism, health and education were the thematic areas of the Assembly.

Mr Godwin Dzansi, Municipal Coordinating Director, commended the staff, saying their hard work and dedication gave the Assembly an enviable position in the region.

Mr Dzansi noted that some staff were not going to work regularly and urged them to follow the necessary steps anytime they were indisposed or had urgent issues to attend to.