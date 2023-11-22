Project Africa Assists Backhanders Table Tennis Club At Agona Kwanyako

Agona Kwanyako is a small town in Agona East District of the Central Region of Ghana is where table tennis has given life to the youths.

As part of supporting African communities through sport for development model, Project Africa casted their light to the Backhanders Table Tennis Club at Agona Kwanyako.

The delegation was led by Fynn, Nick, Felix and Fritz visited the community to know how they feel, motivate them and provide support.

The project donated equipment on behalf of Coach Stefan Meder and Eimsbütteler TV Table Tennis Club due to the relationship with Godwin Nyarko Aseku who doubles as a trainer and a player for Kwanyako Backhanders Table Tennis Club. Project Africa also fixed the delipidated roofing of the training center,

The beneficiaries thanked Project Africa for their heartfelt initiative and pledged to make them into good use.

Backhanders Table Tennis was established and inaugurated in the year 1977 by the chief of Agona Kwanyako, Nana Ampem Darko V and handed over to Mr Joseph Addo Owusu to train and see to the well been of the club.

Coach Addo produced wonderful players such as Yaw Sarfo and others, Yaw Sarfo moved to France and continue to play the game and won several medals for himself and the club.

The club has produced national champions,the likes of Gamah Narh, kwame Ampofo and Ali Mohammed Lucy Addo.

After the demise of Coach Addo, Kwame Ampofo, Gamah Narh and Joshua Okine took the mandate and continue to produce national champions like Augustina and Augustine Baidoo, Gabriel Mbasu, Ibrahim Gado.

Also, the club can boast of national players such as Eric Agyeman, Godwin Nyarko Aseku, Theophilus Okyere, Augustina and Augustine Baidoo, Gado Ibrahim Nuhu, Gabriel Mbasuh and Joana Amissah.

The club presented seven players for the World and African youth, junior and cadet championship held in 2019 in Ghana with five boys and two girls.

The biggest achievement of the club has been winning World bronze and gold medalist by Ibrahim Gado who won gold in his category and Godwin Nyarko Aseku, Augustine and Augustina Baidoo, Theophilus Okyere, Mbasuh Gabriel and Joana Amissah won bronze.

Source : Godwin Nana Nyarko