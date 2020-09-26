The Kwadaso Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital has received quantities of theatre machines and other surgical equipment to boost quality health delivery.

The items included laparoscopic machines (meant for surgical operation), theatre equipment for surgeries, boxes of hand gloves, hospital beds, aprons, and other consumables.

These were a gift from Project-Ghana, a non-governmental organization, made up of Adventists health professionals based in England.

Mr. Kwadwo Densi Amankwah, Project Manager of the Organization, presenting the items explained that the donation was an annual gesture of members to assist health facilities in the country to improve healthcare delivery.

He pledged Project-Ghana’s resolve to continue to donate to health facilities, saying that, “this is not going to be a nine day’s wonder. We will always help hospitals.”

Mr. Amankwah called on benevolent groups and organizations to assist health facilities to complement efforts by the government to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Dr. Randolph Baah Adu, Medical Director of the Hospital, thanked the group for the kind gesture and said it would go a long way to help the facility to deliver quality services to patients.

He used the occasion to appeal for cardiotocography machines to monitor foetal heartbeats and uterine contractions of pregnant mothers.