Project launched to improve governance, support services in Namibia’s agricultural sector

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Namibia National Farmers’ Union (NNFU), on Monday launched a project to improve governance and support services in Namibia’s agricultural sector.

As part of the partnership, the FAO is tasked with providing both technical and financial support toward the union’s constitution review process, which will also include the formulation of various constitutions for its affiliates that consists of 14 regional farmers unions and over 130 farmers associations, Assistant FAO Representative in Namibia Ferdinard Mwapopi said at the launch in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

“This partnership is motivated by the meaningful impact that organizations such as the NNFU are making on the lives of Namibians, especially rural farming communities,” he said, adding that the FAO carries the mandate to lead international efforts to defeat hunger.

According to Mwapopi, the FAO’s work in rural transformation aims to unlock the development potential of rural institutions, reduce inequalities, promote inclusivity, and contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women and youth.

“This positions the FAO as a competent and relevant stakeholder in the design of policies and inclusive governance systems capable of improving food security and nutrition levels and providing sustainable solutions to communities,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Acting President of the NNFU Amon Kapi said the NNFU and its affiliates in the past have faced numerous challenges because the existing policies and guidelines do not adequately address governance and structural issues.

The project will provide a much-needed review of NNFU policies and guidelines, Kapi said.

Furthermore, the project intends to support the governance structure of the NNFU from the bottom to the top, he added. “This is necessary not only to strengthen the governance but also to keep up with the changing environment.”

The NNFU is a key stakeholder in Namibia’s agriculture sector, with the primary goal of organizing and uniting farmers in the best interests of the agriculture industry. Enditem