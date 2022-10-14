Project launched to increase girls’ participation in TVET sector

The African Women International (AFWI), has launched the second phase of the “Enhancing Young Women’s Interest and Access in the Non-traditional sectors of TVET through Policy Advocacy” in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The project, sponsored by the Global Affairs Canada and in partnership with World University Service and ABANTU for development would increase advocacy in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area and the Kumasi Metropolitan area.

Mrs Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of African Women International said the project targets more than 500 young girls in Technical and Vocational Training Institutions with the knowledge to pursue career paths in male-dominated areas like engineering, welding, masonry, and carpentry, among others.

The project would also help in developing sexual harassment policies and document for protecting young ladies.

It would increase advocacy and knowledge among school girls and empower more ladies to ply a trade in the TVET sector as well as help change public perceptions and challenge social norms that constrained women’s access to employment opportunities in non-traditional trades.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. John Buckman lauded the initiators of the Project to break the myth surrounding the sector and prove the abilities of women to excel in many areas.

He encouraged the project team to work efficiently on the deliverables to meet project targets and change lives.

The first Phase was used to expose girls to opportunities in TVET sector where the beneficiaries embarked on field trips to technical based institutions for girls.

They also visited Send Petroleum company, the Engineering Department of the Takoradi Technical University and well as a female sprayer workshop at Kokompe a suburb of Takoradi to serve as an eye-opener to them.