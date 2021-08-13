Project Management Excellence Awards: MTN Grabs Three Prestigious Awards

MTN Ghana has won three awards at the maiden edition of the Project Management Excellence Awards held at Sogakope in the Volta Region by the Project Management Institute (PMI).

MTN Ghana won three awards in the following categories;

Project Management Organization of the Year

Telecom Company of the Year

Project Manager of the Year – Daniel Oppong-Koduah

The award ceremony was held after the institute’s annual National Project Management Conference which brought together technical experts, policy makers, technology researchers and industry giants from various industries to deliberate on the theme, ‘Transforming Businesses through Project Management and Digitalization.’

Institutions and individuals that delivered project excellence and value solutions in all forms were awarded at the maiden edition of the Project Management Excellence Awards.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, congratulated the MTN team for the awards. He said, “I am thrilled by the zeal of the team in ensuring all projects undertaken by MTN conforms to the global Project Management Standards. Congratulations for the accolades”.

Mr. William Tetteh who received the awards on behalf of MTN Ghana, expressed appreciation to the institute for the awards. He said, “as a responsible organization, MTN ensures it always employ best practices in managing the various projects the organization undertakes. MTN has over the years invested in its staff with the requisite skills to adhere to international standards in executing all MTN Ghana projects.”

MTN won the Project Management Organization of the year for the consistency in employing good strategies and best Project Management practices for all its projects. MTN was adjudged Telecom Company of the Year for excellently managing its projects over the years without fail and Mr. Daniel Oppong-Koduah won the Project Manager of the Year for executing all projects within the stipulated time.

Project Management Institute is the world’s leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. The PMI sets industry standards, conducts research and provides education, certification and professional exchange opportunities designed to strengthen and further establish the profession.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications

industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As

You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering

reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications

market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and

modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.