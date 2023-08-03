Project on biodiversity, ecosystem launched at Damongo

A project to enhance good environmental practices and improve the living conditions of communities by using apiculture as an alternative source of livelihood has been launched at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The project dubbed: “Enhancing Mole Ecosystem and Biodiversity Conservation through Community-Based Resources Management and Apiculture Value-Chain Systems” (MOLE – ECO BVC Project), is geared towards contributing to equitable and sustainable community development.

It is being implemented by Aid for Socio – Economic and Rural Development (ASERD – GHANA) with funding support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana Office through the GEF Small Grants Programme (UNDP-GEF – SGP).It seeks to benefit communities around the Mole National Park, including Grupe, Kabampe and Kananto.

Mr. Benjamin Dimongso Kafari, Executive Director of ASERD – GHANA, during a community stakeholders’ engagement to launch the project at Damongo, said, “The project through its activities related to biodiversity conservation and beekeeping value-chain systems would support the livelihood of communities, and protect the environment, especially the Mole landscape.”

He said the project was aimed at empowering beneficiary communities to participate in more inclusive governance and management of their resources to minimise incidences of poverty and deprivation.

Mr. Kafari urged community members to see the project as a community owned initiative by working collectively to sustain it.

Mr. Mohammed Mumuni, Presiding Member for the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, said the beneficiary communities were mainly farmers adding that the project would help support agriculture, reduce flooding and ensure food security for residents of the area.

He commended ASERD – GHANA and partners for the initiative and called for community support to sustain the project.