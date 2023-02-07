Project to enhance menstrual hygiene among young girls initiated

Miss Abigail Mawunyo Letsa, a 12-year-old student of the Etoile Royale Educational Centre in Tamale has initiated a project to enhance menstrual hygiene among young girls.

The initiative dubbed: “Red Girl project”, seeks to support young girls in underprivileged communities with sanitary pads, underwear, and other sanitary materials to ensure stress-free menstruation.

The project began in March 2022 and has so far reached out to the Zabzugu D/A Girls Junior High School (JHS) and the Zabzugu D/A JHS in the Northern Region.

Ms Letsa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the Red Girl project was dear to her heart as a young school girl, who experienced menstruation.

She said, “I wish to see other young girls in school enjoy that time of the month because I believe every girl deserves a safe and sound menstruation.”

She expressed belief in girls’ ability to study and excel academically without hindrances adding that the natural phenomenon should not keep girls out of school.

Mrs Antoinette Letsa, mother of Ms Letsa, said her daughter conceived the idea of supporting menstrual hygiene at a younger age and began saving towards the project.

She said the interventions undertaken by the project so far were funded by the savings of the 12-year-old.

She called for support from individuals as well as organisations to empower the project to reach out to more beneficiaries.