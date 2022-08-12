Projects Abroad celebrates 30 years of volunteerism

Projects Abroad, an international organisation in volunteerism, internships and travel experiences has celebrated 30 years of its operations in over 35 destinations across five continents in the world.

Dr Peeta Slowe, founder of the organisation who joined the team and volunteers in Ghana to mark the day and cut the anniversary cake commended the staff in Ghana for their hard work, at Mamfe in the Akuapem North district.

Projects Abroad is the world’s largest provider of international volunteering and internships and has been trusted by over 120,000 participants who have joined the award-winning trips to over 35 destinations across five continents.

Dr Peeta Slowe said over the years the organisation had ensured that volunteer projects work towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He indicated that the organisation was expanding its operation in the areas of environment and climate sustainability programs to meet current trends of development.

Dr Slowe, who was an economic advisor to Mr Tony Blair former British prime minister recalled that he started the organisation with projects in Eastern Europe “where students taught children English as volunteers and stayed with local Host families, which is the basis of how Projects Abroad is functioning up to today”.

Mrs Anita Adomako Amoako-Gyimah, Country Director of Projects Abroad Ghana, said the organisation started operating in Ghana in 1992 and had received over 11,000 volunteers and students interns in the areas of Care and community development amongst others.

In the educational, Projects Abroad assist in providing teaching, learning materials, renovating and completing school buildings to help in improving educational standards particularly in rural communities.

“In the last 20 years through our care and community development projects, we have put up more than 30 new classroom blocks and renovated over 100 facilities in rural communities across regions in Ghana”.

Student interns and volunteers in Ghana are placed under different development sectors such as education, health, social work and community development to support as well as learn the culture of the Ghanaian people.

Volunteers and student interns posted to areas of their choice and passion stay with local host and families in communities and districts where they offer support in various community work and developmental projects.

Madam Augustina Karikari, proprietress of Adom Day Care at Akropong, said her school had been a beneficiary of Projects Abroad volunteerism for the past 20 years and was grateful for the support which she describes as a part in the sustenance of the school.