Projects in Iduapriem Mines operational area inspected

Monitoring teams from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem (AAI) Mine has inspected construction work on some projects being undertaken by the mine for its host communities.

The team went to Akyempim where a 500-capacity social center was being constructed, rehabilitation of a boy’s dormitory at Tarkwa Senior High School, a 12-unit classroom block at the University of Mines and Technology Basic School, a resettlement project at Cape Town, a vocational center at Teberebie and health center at Adieyie.

The team comprised engineers, representatives from Ghana Education Service, Department of Social Welfare, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation, Ghana Health Service and others interacted with the contractors on the various project sites.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the inspection, Mr Enock Osei, Manager Land Access and Special Projects, explained that, “the intention of the exercise is that sometimes after completion of projects we get in puts from other quarters as to what should be done so to avert that we decided to involve some actors and have their views”.

“The Assembly has the mandate for development and we are partners. Iduapriem Mine cannot embark on any project without involving the assembly and any project we initiate should be in line with their Medium-Term Development Plan” he emphasized.

According to Mr Osei, “monitoring is key component on whatever we do, though we may not have the capacity the Mine will always fall on the assembly’s team to go round with our team and ensure all the bolts and nuts are fixed before we hand over the projects to our beneficiary communities. The feedback we have received indicated that everything is on course”.

He said: “The team made a few recommendations at some project sites and we are going to analyze them and make sure everything is put in place. We are grateful to the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Benjamin Kessie for allowing the team to assist the mine.

This monitoring team has come to stay and Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem will always work with them to certify all their projects before they are handed over to the community. We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with the assembly.”

Chief Engineer Ebenezer Annor Kwarfo, Municipal Engineer for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly, said that all the six projects that they visited were taken from the Assembly’s Medium Term Development Plan.

“At the project site we identified some defects and recommended that they should be rectified before they complete the projects. We also pleaded with them to construct aprons around some of the facilities.”

He expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done so far and commended the contractors as well as the Mine for the good job they have exhibited in the Municipality.

Mr Kwarfo urged other mining companies to emulate the work that Iduapriem Mine was doing with regards to monitoring of projects so that they get value for money invested in such projects.