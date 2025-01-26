“Projet Afrique” Exhibition to Showcase Africa’s Innovation and Creativity in Accra

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) has announced its flagship exhibition, “Projet Afrique,” as part of the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

This groundbreaking event, set to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, promises to highlight Africa’s dynamic potential in innovation, creativity, and resilience.

Themed “Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate,” the exhibition will focus on critical sectors including arts, agriculture, technology, engineering, and the automobile industry.

Sidig Faroug Eltoum, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Prosperity Network, emphasized the significance of the exhibition:

“Projet Afrique will spotlight Africa’s dynamic identity and its contributions to critical sectors, proving that the continent is not just a participant but a leader in global innovation and creativity.”

Key Highlights of “Projet Afrique”

Arts, Culture, and Fashion

Attendees will experience the richness of African creativity through bold paintings, mixed-media art, and fashion by renowned designers like Samuel Oseigyei and Victoria Adoe.

The event will also feature Bonwire Kente weaving and contemporary designs by Jkarta Fashion, celebrating Africa’s cultural heritage.

Agribusiness

This segment will showcase sustainable agriculture and climate-smart technologies, with a focus on youth and women entrepreneurs.

Visitors will explore partnerships that are driving regional trade, creating jobs, and transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape.

Technology and Engineering

Africa’s advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, urban planning, and renewable energy will take center stage, demonstrating the continent’s active role in shaping the future of technology.

Automobile Industry

From rugged vehicles to electric mobility, exhibitors like Volkswagen, KIA, and Rana Motors will highlight Africa’s strides in sustainable mobility and local manufacturing, showcasing its role in green technology and industrialization.

Why Attend?

“Projet Afrique” offers a platform for attendees to connect with leaders, explore investment opportunities, and witness firsthand the creativity and innovation driving Africa’s transformation.

Event Details:

Date: January 30 – February 1, 2025

Venue: Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana

The Africa Prosperity Network invites the public to join this celebration of Africa’s bold journey toward unity, innovation, and global leadership.

About Africa Prosperity Network (APN):

APN is a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Through initiatives like the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues, APN fosters collaboration, innovation, and action to drive Africa’s economic integration and prosperity.

Media Contact:

Africa Prosperity Network – Communication Directorate

Email: info@africaprosperity.network

Phone: +233 30 273 7879

Website: www.africaprosperitynetwork.com

This event promises to be a landmark occasion, celebrating Africa’s potential and fostering collaboration for a brighter, innovative future.