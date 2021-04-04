Christendom should champion the cause for moral uprightness in the society to help advance the nation’s development aspirations, the Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Kumasi Diocesan Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, has noted.

He said issues relating to corruption, indiscipline and the lukewarm attitude to work, which had been the bane of Ghana’s sustainable progress, hinged on attitude.

Consequently, Christians, whose core mandate was to salvage the society from evil deeds, ought to set good examples in their respective fields of endeavour and also influence the society for the better.

“We are seeing the proliferation of churches and increase in membership, but that alone is not the answer to curbing moral decadence in our society, unless Christians resolve to submit to the tenets of the religion,” Rt. Rev. Andam told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

They should always uphold the virtues of honesty, faithfulness, discipline and piety, the Diocesan Bishop advised.

He observed that, “A great number of the population attended faith-based schools, whose hallmarks were discipline and the fear of God.

“Unfortunately, these people find it difficult to espouse the norms and values as well as good work ethics for which they had been trained for when duty calls, thereby stagnating productivity and development,” Rt. Rev. Andam lamented.

On the significance of the Easter festivities, he drew attention to the need for Christians to emulate Christ, whose selflessness and commitment to the cause of humanity helped to promote Christianity.

The Diocesan Bishop admonished the people to be united and live in peace and harmony in order to build a stable society for accelerated growth.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

