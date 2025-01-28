Prominent Businessman ZINI Denounces Fraud Allegations, Demand Retraction

Ghanaian businessman Mr. Suhununu Mahama Arizini, widely known as Zini, has taken legal steps to clear his name following damaging allegations circulating on social media.

In a strongly worded Demand Notice issued through his legal representatives, Nkrabeah and Associates, Zini has refuted claims that he is under investigation by the Ghana Police for fraud and theft.

The notice, signed by prominent legal practitioner Nkrabeah Effa-Dartey Esq., describes the allegations as “completely baseless” and “sheer fabrications” that have caused significant harm to Zini’s personal and professional reputation.

Background of the Allegations

The controversy stems from an online post that accused Zini of being a wanted man in connection with a fraudulent business transaction.

The post implied that he was involved in theft and mismanagement of funds, and wanted by police.

However, Zini’s legal team has categorically denied these fabricated lies and false claims.

According to the Demand Notice, Zini has enjoyed a longstanding and trusted business relationship with a lot of His British counterparts where he literally grew up and educated

The Demand Notice emphasized that these allegations not only misrepresented the facts but also dragged Zini’s name into disrepute.

Zini’s Response and Legal Action

In the legal notice, Zini expressed outrage over the damaging impact of the accusations such as those fabricated lies. The letter pointed out that Zini has no connections with the individual’s mentioned in the so-called investigation and has never met any such individual’s nor have any business dealings with the individual’s

“This misinformation has created unnecessary tension and public misunderstanding,” the notice stated.

Zini’s legal representatives have demanded that the defamatory post be completely retracted from social media within seven days of the notice’s issuance, which is dated September 11, 2024 and Failure to comply, the notice warned, would result in further legal action to protect Zini’s reputation.

Zini’s supporters and members of the business community have rallied behind him, calling for responsible reporting and fact-checking before information is published online.

Legal experts say the incident highlights the growing trend of defamation cases linked to social media, where allegations can spread quickly, often without verification.

When was contacted, he expressed disappointment in the media for not verifying their facts before publication.

He said he has taken steps to ensure that his name is cleared since the publication has caused serious damage to his hard-earned reputation in the business circle.

However, Zini said he remains focused on clearing his name and protecting his reputation through legal means.