Prominent German Based Music Label BMG Signs Dizo

Versatile German based music group has announced the signing of Multitalented Youngster Music-Maker and Entrepreneur, Mohamed Patrick who’s otherwise known by his recording name as “DIZO”, becoming the first music star of Sierra Leonean descent to join the top notch music label.

Talpa/BMG, an international music company that is based in Berlin, Germany. It isa record label that was founded in October 2008 after Bertelsmann sold its stake in Sony BMGoffers.

The reputable offers a wide range of activities including music publishing. As of 2020 BMG’s revenue generated amounts for six hundred and two million euros (602 million EUR) with nine hundred and seventy-four (974) employees, the label’s net worth accounts for one hundred and thirty-seven million euros (137 EUR).

Last Monday October, 4, 2021, the management of BMG took to their official Instagram handle to confirm the signing of the ace soloist Dizo among other new signings announced.

“Dizo signed to BMG in the fund of Mozart Music Media! We welcome you to the family.” The all-rounder music group wrote, quoting the words of the promising soloist: “The signing means a lot to me, it’s a new process in my life. It will motivate me to stay in the right lane and work hard! People can expect a lot of new, good music from me and a lot of features, hopefully they will hear the hard work I have put in it!

The new BMG sensation Dizo added that: “We’re born poor, but we die rich-we shall rise in the name of Allah.

Dizo’s journey has not been all smooth but overall one can say he remain a go-getter despite the fact that he had to initially switch his interest for Wrestling to playing soccer, a career he did enjoyed at high school but had to make let got his brightening soccer career and enter into the studios to mark a new era for the battle tested youngster whose music career anchored as one of his hidden treasures.

He now joins the likes of AKON, West Life, Keyshia Cole, Janet Jakson, Roger Waters and a host of other famous superstars from across the globe.

The pacesetter is currently based in the Netherlands, Dizo has recorded and premiered a total of eight mind-blowing melodies namely: “Lovely Body, Fly Away, Clout, Drip” among others.

Over the years, Dizo has also joined hands with other top class musicians such Anouar Vines, Jack, Lewis in “Clout”, Demozah in “Gevoelens” Eljero Elia in “Balr, Dom” among others they have jointly produce some incredible music.

The songster who’s the founder of Kapsalon Momo’s has stunned music enthusiasts at various high profile events organised in the Netherlands over the years, and has also been very accommodative to a number of celebrities in the Netherlands and the world over.

Some of his popular videos include: “Lovely Body, Stories, and his the latest he released some three months ago tilled: “Lange Meter” that was produced by legendary producer Drayson Gashi, the said video has so far since it was premiered accumulated 22K plus views with 1.3K likes on DIZO’s official YouTube channel “Dizomusiq”.

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson