Promising Dentist Wins Six Awards at UG Vice Chancellor’s Academic Awards 2025

Medical school is undeniably challenging, requiring six gruelling years of rigorous training, a vast curriculum, continuous learning, and endless exams.

Students face long hours and short vacations, yet some manage to excel and set exceptionally high standards. One such outstanding individual is Dr. (Dent) Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu, a rising dentist.

The future of dental care in Ghana looks exceptionally bright following the remarkable achievements of Dr Wosornu, a graduating student of the University of Ghana Dental School who dominated the institution’s annual awards ceremony on the night of April 5th, 2025. Dr. Wosornu walked away with an unprecedented six accolades, a testament to her exceptional dedication, academic prowess, and promising clinical skills.

The atmosphere in the Great Hall was electric as the names of award recipients were announced. However, a clear pattern emerged as young Dr Wosornu’s name echoed through the hall time and again.

She secured top honours in a diverse range of categories, including:

University of Ghana Dental School Prize for the Best Student in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final Part III: Awarded to the top-performing student in the final clinical year of the BDS program.

Dr. Christian Botchway Prize for the Best Student in Oral Biology: Recognizes the student with the highest achievement in the study of Oral Biology.

Dr Barimah S. Adjei Prize for the Best Student in Local Anesthesia: Awarded to the student who demonstrates the highest proficiency in the theory and practice of administering local anaesthesia in dentistry.

Life Healthcare Center Prize for the Best Final Year Dental Student: Awarded by Life Healthcare Center to the overall best performing dental student in their final year.

Stephen Tettey Glover Prize for the Best Student in Removable Prosthodontics: Honors the student who demonstrates the highest proficiency in the field of removable dentures.

Dr. Nana Kwame Asante-Appiah Prize for the Best Student in Operative Technique: Awarded to the student who excels in the practical skills of restorative dentistry.

The sheer number of awards garnered by Dr. Wosornu drew gasps of admiration and enthusiastic applause from faculty, fellow students, and proud family members in attendance. Many described her achievement as “historic” and a clear indication of her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to the field of dentistry.

Speaking after the ceremony, a visibly moved Dr. Wosornu expressed her gratitude and surprise.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive these awards,” she stated. “This achievement represents the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance, and countless hours of study. I am especially grateful for the unwavering support of my lecturers, mentors, and family, who have been instrumental throughout this journey.

My passion for dentistry continues to grow, and I am eager to apply my knowledge and skills to improve oral health and promote well-being within communities across Ghana.”

Growing up in Takoradi as the youngest of four children, Victoria always displayed a keen enthusiasm for academics. She developed an early interest in science, mathematics, and reading, showcasing a remarkable memory and frightening intellect.

Additionally, she exhibited artistic handwriting, a skill she has maintained. She later attended Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS, where she studied General Science, and quickly distinguished herself by representing the school in the National Science and Maths Quiz Competition in 2018.

This experience solidified her decision to pursue a career as a dentist at the University of Ghana. Six years later, she graduated at the top of her class, winning an impressive six out of twelve awards.

Though Dr. Wosornu is considering several exciting opportunities, she shared her intention to begin her career in a reputable dental practice in Accra. Her goal is to broaden her clinical experience while making a meaningful contribution to the healthcare needs of her country.

Prof. Sandra Ama Hewlett, Dean of the University of Ghana Dental School, praised Ms. Wosornu’s exceptional achievements. “Ms. Wosornu has consistently demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication, intelligence, and compassion throughout her studies.

Her performance, both academically and clinically, has been exemplary. These awards are a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and her immense potential to become a leading figure in dental practice.”

Overjoyed by her daughter’s success, Mad. Alice Dedjoe-Djokotoe shared, “We have always known that Victoria was destined for something remarkable. Her dedication to her studies has been resolute, and we are immensely proud of all she has achieved. We do not doubt that she will make a meaningful impact on the lives of others through her work.”

Fellow students also lauded Dr. Wosornu’s success, describing her as an inspiring figure and a supportive colleague. “Her dedication was evident to everyone,” commented Dr. Maame Darkoa Kissi, a classmate of Ms. Wosornu. “She was always willing to help others and her passion for dentistry was infectious. We are all incredibly proud of her achievements.”

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Alfred Yawson, reiterated the college’s commitment to producing world-class professionals suitable for today’s job market and addressing Ghana’s peculiar health needs.

“As a College, one of our key priorities is training versatile students who excel not only academically but would go on to become agents of change in their communities, putting themselves out there and contributing meaningfully to our society.

As Dr. Wosornu prepares to embark on her professional journey, her astounding success at the awards ceremony fills us with immense pride. Dr Wosornu’s achievements signal a promising future not only for the field of dentistry but also for the health and well-being of the communities it so diligently serves.

The entire faculty, staff, and students of the College of Health Sciences eagerly anticipate the significant and positive impact Dr. Wosornu will undoubtedly make in the years to come, one brilliant smile at a time. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours.