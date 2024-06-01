Promote Ada Tourist Sites Internationally – Nene Obitchere

Nene Agudey Obitchere III, the Manklalo (Elder) of the Ada State, has called on indigenes to be ambassadors of promoting the various tourist sites and recreational potentials of the town.

Nene Obitchere made the call in a welcome address at the launch of the 87th Ada Asafotufiami Festival.

He said the people of Ada could tell others of the estuary where the Volta River joined the sea and the beautiful islands created by the huge volumes of water washing their way right from Burkina Faso and entering Ghana from the north, all the way to the lowest point in southern Ghana.

“There is also an abundant spread of tourism and hospitality facilities in the area, with some offering horseback riding, jet skiing, kayaking, canoeing, cycling, and whale watching,” he said.

The Manklalo commended the Aqua Safari Resort, Treasure Island, and Heartland Hotel for their immense contributions towards projecting the town and supporting the celebration of the festival.

He acknowledged that the current operations in the Songor salt mine by Electrochem Ghana Limited could also be projected to attract people into the area, explaining that it was modernising salt production.

“The salt industry we have been blessed with has the potential to be the highest producer of salt in Africa in a few years,” Nene Obitchere said.

The 87th Asafotufiami would begin on August 1 and run for 8 days, with activities including homecoming, visits to the sacred forest, grand durbar, royal walk, and sporting activities.

These would showcase the culture, customs, and traditions of the people of Ada.

The festival is celebrated to remember the wars fought by the ancestors to claim and protect the land for the indigenes.