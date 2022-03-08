Promote Gender Equality – Media Urged

A Ghanaian media practitioner and gender advocate, Mrs Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has urged media practitioners, especially female journalists to help break the bias against women and promote gender equality.

She said female journalists had greater responsibility to help advance the cause of women in society and increase reportage on issues affecting them and their development.

For her, women and girls continued to face mirage of challenges in their day-to-day activities, expressing the worry that some women were unable to own property in some parts of the country or have access to land.

Mrs Oppong-Nkrumah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The 2022 celebration is on the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable tomorrow.”

When female media practitioners, who better understood the problems of women took interest in highlighting their challenges in society, she said, it would help the larger society to address them.

Mrs Oppong-Yeboah is an award-winning Ghanaian media personality with over 20 years of experience in Broadcast Journalism.