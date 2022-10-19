Promote investment opportunities in Yendi to Moroccan Businesses – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, has appealed to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil to facilitate an arrangement to expose the vast investment opportunities in Yendi to the business community of Morocco.

He said: “Yendi is a commercial hub endowed with vast resources, including vast arable lands for agriculture, skilled-youth, mineral wealth, human resources, tourism, and arts and culture. It has one of the best cereals and tuber produce, which can meet the interest of investors from Morocco and other parts of the world”.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the call at the skills exhibition fair held in Yendi as part of the official visit by the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana.

The exhibition is a prelude to a planned establishment of a state-of-the-art skills development centre in Yendi by the MP and the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana for the transfer of knowledge, skills and exchange of technical cooperation.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation said, Yendi and its environs hosted a large percentage of iron ore in commercial quantity, ready to be harnessed to create the needed employment opportunities for the hardworking youth of Ghana and to boost the industrialization drive of the Government.

He expressed the confidence that the bond between Yendi and the people of Morocco would explore issues of mutual interest such as sustainable agriculture, skills-development, education, essential minerals, human resource, tourism, arts and culture among others.

The Ambassador said Ghana and Morocco had come a long way and that would enable the Moroccan Business Community to take advantage of the business opportunities Ghana was endowed with, especially the Yendi Constituency.

Ndan Ya-Na said the high rate of youth unemployment was a major concern to the people of Yendi and called for urgent attention to equip the youth with skills development.