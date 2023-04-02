Promote problem-solving through technology – Bono Minister to UENR

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to adopt digital technologies for creative problem-solving to enhance curriculum design and teaching.

Technology advancements could also facilitate brainstorming activities as universities worldwide were experiencing rapid changes through technology and social e-trends for digitalisation, which involved intense adjustment, she said.

”Technology should become an integral part of how the classroom functions and accessible as all other classroom tools,’’ she said.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said this at the Seventh Congregation of UENR at the Sunyani Campus on Saturday.

A total of 2,218 students graduated and were awarded diplomas, degrees and postgraduate degrees.

The Minister said the powerful changes in the socio-economic-education system, resulting from the globalised economy, had propelled changes in higher education, specifically in quality, decentralisation, virtual and independent learning.

The Government had initiated some reforms in education, under the Education Strategic Plan (ESP) 2018-2030, to transform teaching and learning.

These reforms are expected to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-4) to improve learning outcomes and enhance accountability, especially at the pre-tertiary levels.

Madam Owusu-Banahene explained that main objective was to make the educational system relevant to changing development priorities and renew goals and aspirations, ensure advancement in technologies, creativity, industry and “knowledge economy.”

The Ministry of Education would therefore ensure adequate financial and material resources allocation to the education sector to equip every Ghanaian child with knowledge and skill to develop his/her talent to the optimum, she said.

She advised the graduates to see the conferment of degrees and diplomas as the beginning of another phase of life and strive to widen their horizons by acquiring diverse skills to become relevant and marketable in the corporate world.