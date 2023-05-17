Propak Ghana launched to support local manufacturers

Stakeholders in the packaging, plastics, food processing, and printing industries will converge in Accra next month to discuss issues affecting the industry and proffer sustainable solutions to boost the local economy.

The maiden edition of Propak Ghana – a conference for industry players – which will take place on June 6 to June 8, 2023, is expected to feature more than 40 speakers, who will hold sessions on circular economy, sustainability, and financing options for Small Medium Enterprises and Multi nationals, among others.

Speaking at the media launch, Mr George Pearson, Regional Director of Afrocet Montgomery, organisers of the event, said it had been designed to support manufacturers, who needed to foster business partnerships and trade exchanges.

“Visitors to the event will be able to explore the latest innovations and products from leading suppliers from the local region as well as international companies from all corners of the globe, who will be showcasing the newest advances in industry innovation and products that are collectively supporting the local manufacturing industry.

“Visitors will also be able to speak to technical experts and benefit from seeing live demonstrations of machinery in action,” he said.

He said investment in manufacturing, use of state-of-the-art equipment and machinery, as well as human capital development, were requisites for ensuring that the country maximised revenue from its exports.

“This approach can ensure Ghana’s plan at transforming its economy from one heavily reliant on natural resources to a true value-added exports-lead economy,” he said.

Mr Albert Kassim Diwura, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), called on manufacturers especially packaging industry to invest in technology and adopt environmentally sustainable solutions.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is the headline partner with support from GEPA , and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), among others.