Proper storage of documents vital – Krif Ghana

Proper storage of documents by private and state institutions is vital for national development, KRIF Ghana Limited has revealed and called on corporate bodies to invest in storage of these vital documents generated over a period.

“Preservation of institutional culture through documents whether as archival reserve or day-to-day usage is classified as most essential for institutional continuity.

“In the fast moving corporate world, human resources have become unstable but documents must remain stable,” the Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of Krif Ghana Limited told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema, in preparation to launch 52 Free fire, water and burglar proof ‘Diplomat Reinforced Office Cabinet’ Safe to 52 corporate bodies.

KRIF Ghana Limited dealers in sells and distribution of money handling machines, office equipment and stationery is to roll-out a campaign to donate 52 Free fire, water and burglar proof ‘Diplomat Reinforced Office Cabinet’ Safe to 52 corporate bodies within 52 weeks.

The safe has features including; fireproof, burglar proof, water proof, double wall construction insulated with fire-resistant glass fiber, adjustable interior fittings, shelf for file hanger, pull-out shelf, pull out drawer and pull-out file hanger.

Rev Okosun noted that as much as it was important to keep safes, it must come with security features and other requirement to ensure that the property inside is properly protected.

He said the initiative was Krif Ghana’s support for the work of deserving public and private institutions as well as show appreciation to the Ghanaian public for keeping faith with Krif Ghana.

Rev. Okosun said the project aimed to ensure that as many important offices as possible were served with the Company’s Diplomat Safes to facilitate the safety of important documents, medical sample reports and medical supplies in health care facilities, among others.

The Krif Ghana Executive Chairman stressed the need for the business environment and government organizations such as the hospitals, banks, government offices, restaurants and medical laboratories to upgrade their organisations to meet the challenges of modern businesses and offices.

In view of the importance of the project to donate 52 Free Office Safe to 52 Corporate bodies within 52 weeks, Krif Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office would officially launch the grand corporate social responsibility initiative on November 9, at the GNA Tema premises.

Rev. Okosun noted that at the official launch modalities for consideration for a safe would be spell-out; “this is not a raffle or game of chance, Krif Ghana wants to support institutions and corporate bodies”.

Institutions to participate in the official launch on Tuesday November 9th at the GNA Tema premises include: Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Ada East District Assembly, TDC Development Company Limited, Member of Parliament for Tema East, and Tema Health Directorate.

Others are: SIC Insurance Company PLC Tema Regional Office, National Health Insurance Authority Tema Regional Office, Tema Regional Police Command, Ghana Ports and Hobours Authority, Tema West Municipal Assembly, Tema Education Directorate, GBC Tema Regional Office, Cocoa Processing Company, and UNILEVER Ghana Limited.

The rest are: Tema Oil Refinery, Nestle Ghana Limited, Pioneer Company, GHACEM, and the National Fisheries Association of Ghana.