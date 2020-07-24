The Western Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, has called for the proper disposal of medical waste to help curb the spread rate of COVID-19 in the country.

He suggested that the disposal of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used in the various health facilities as well as used tissue paper, should be properly disposed of by qualified personal to prevent people from getting infected with the virus.

Mr Ennin who said this during the Commission’s monthly public sensitization programme on COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Registration exercise said currently, there was no measure put in place for individuals to effectively dispose off their used Personal Protective Equipment.

The sensitization programme, going on at the market places, lorry terminals, churches, mosque, and other public institutions is being supported by OXFAM on theme: “Change your Attitude towards the Fight against COVID-19”.

The Regional Director noted that the fight against COVID-19 could only be achieved if people desisted from stigmatizating those who are infected with the virus, those who have recovered and observe all the safety protocols.

“If people change their attitude and strictly observe all the safety protocols, the virus will be eradicated in no time”, he stressed.

Mr Ennin noted that failure to observe the safety protocols would result in more COVID-19 cases and suggested that the law enforcement agencies should arrest people who failed to wear nose masks in public.

Touching on the ongoing registration exercise, Mr Ennin tasked the various political party agents monitoring the exercise to let the vigilantism Act 99(2019) be their guiding principle to avoid any violent confrontations.

He said the party agents should use challenge forms to challenge unqualified registrants instead of resorting to violent acts, which did not augur well for the current peace being enjoyed in the country.

Mr Ennin indicated that, apart from two isolated cases reported in Sekondi and Axim, the registration exercise in the region had been peaceful and urged political parties to help maintain the current peaceful atmosphere.

He also urged them to be law-abiding and observe all the rules and regulations of the voter registration exercise.

Advertisements