Properties Destroyed in Kasoa Following Rock Blasting by Nag Fairmount Constructions Limited

Several properties in the Kasoa area, specifically in Dabenyin, located in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, have been damaged following a rock blasting operation conducted by Nag Fairmount Constructions Limited.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred on Monday, when rock particles of various sizes were launched into nearby residential buildings, causing significant destruction. Among the affected properties are a 16-bedroom apartment and a two-bedroom apartment currently under construction.

Channel One has reported that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Gomoa East has completed an assessment of the situation. NADMO officials confirmed that efforts are underway to address the issue and that compensation for the affected property owners will be provided soon.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and impact of construction activities in residential areas, prompting calls for greater oversight in such operations.