Property Fraud Unit Denies Clash With Police Patrol Team Over Land

The Property Fraud unit of the Ghana Police Service has denied recent publication suggesting that there was a near bloody clash between them and the Police Patrol Team from the Regional Police Command at Martey Tsuru, a community within the East Airport Residential area of Accra over the weekend.

There was a publication to the effect that a police patrol team from the regional headquarters in the early hours of Saturday the 2nd of December 2023 nearly clash with armed police officers from the Property fraud unit of the National Headquarters who were providing security for some alleged landguards and artisans working on a disputed land within the Martey Tsuru east airport area.

However, information received from the Property Fraud unit indicate that its officers were on the land to offer protection to Manet Estates who they claim has Land Title over the disputed land.

The Unit also denied any clash with the Police Patrol Team averring that, Manet Estate acquired the said land from the Martey Tsuru family hence the ongoing works on the land.

Information gathered is that what happened was rather an argument from both police commands due to mis-communication.

No police officer has also been arrested as claimed by the said publication.

Meanwhile the Property fraud Unit is conducting further investigations on the issue with the aim of finding lasting solution to the disputed land and has invited all parties involve to submit all relevant documents and transactions on the said land to justify their claims against the title of the Manet Real Estate acquisition from the same Martey Tsuru family lands.

The police property fraud is above the Accra Regional police command and it is the most recognized unit by law that handles land cases.