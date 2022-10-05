Property Lisbon Releases Golden Visa Portugal Program Complete Guide for 2022

The renowned real estate & investment company, Property Lisbon, has released a complete guide for 2022 for acquiring Golden Visa for Portugal

Property Lisbon, a renowned real estate and investment company in Lisbon has released Golden Visa Portugal Program Complete Guide for 2022. This guide will help aspiring property investors and real estate buyers to go through the entire process of acquiring Golden Visa in a smooth manner.

Third party nationals residing outside of the EU and EFTA and yearning to own a property in Lisbon, Portugal, can fulfill their dream with just a Golden Visa. It allows them to obtain Portuguese residency and citizenship through property investment.

The Golden Visa Portugal Program, which was launched in 2012, can help families reside and work in Portugal permanently. The program opens doors of incredible personal, finance, and business opportunities for people. Under this program, family members, including spouse and children below 18, can also apply for the visa.

Rules for acquiring Golden Visa have changed from January 1, 2022. In this context, the guide released by the company for 2022 will help interested investors understand the rules and apply for the visa in a smooth, hassle-free, and correct manner.

The guide features all the necessary and up-to-date information about the program. It tells about the properties eligible to 2022 changes, types of investment pathways, steps you must take to own a property in Portugal, and more.

Property Lisbon helps buyers find the right property overseas by offering them complete services, including introducing them to legal representatives and mortgage advisors. Their staff is fully trained and have a thorough understanding of the buying process and taxes.

Interested people can get in touch with the company officials through an online form, email, or phone call. The guide and the brochure of the company is available for download on the website.