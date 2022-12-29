Prophesies Must Be Spiritual – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to Prophets

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, The SEER, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has challenged men of God and Prophets in the country to stop giving false prophesies because when spirituality becomes carnality, they would have given the State the opportunity to check the prophets.

According to him, in the past and according to the Bible, it was the Prophets who put checks on the State but things seem to have changed because of the way and manner some men of God and Prophets carry out themselves when it comes to prophesies.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel TV where he averred that God doesn’t wait till 31st December to give His messages to the prophets.

According to him, God releases His prophesies at any time He wishes and stressed that the Prophets need to look within and see what they are not doing right to warrant warnings from the Ghana Police Service regarding Prophesies.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah mentioned that, it is right for people to be excited when they are moving from a year into another year.

According to him, when Moses led the Israelites to cross the Red sea, it was a miraculous season in time, and they considered it a Cross Over; hence for people especially Christians to give much attachment and energy to 31st Night is nothing but a good thing to do.

But, he said, 31st December must not be a day or time people should be seeking for prophesies on how they would live their lives in the new year.

“Now people don’t go to church on 31st December to pray or to worship God, but they go there for prophesies. To me it is not right,” he said.

Warning From The Police Service

The police Service has warned faith leaders against making traditional New Year prophecies which can cause fear, anxiety or death.

The right of freedom of worship must not violate the rights of others, the police said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the police commended religious groups for their “cooperation” and for “adopting legally acceptable means for communicating prophecies”.

The police said they had adopted 27 December as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.

“This day is being set aside to remind all of us to practice our faith within the confines of the law to ensure safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger or death,” the statement said.

Prophesy Must Be Spiritual

Meanwhile, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah could not understand why the police did not give warning against armed robbery or any other social vices but against men of God.

He said, it was because of the prophesies which they usually give which cause fear and panic in society especially prophesies tagging people of death.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said he is not moved by the warning from the Police Service because “For me, I am a seer and a prophet. I believe the IGP is monitoring and he is aware of the prophesies I gave. The warning came since last year. From last year January I started giving prophesies. I never tag anybody…. you see, if you pretend to do something that is not right, that is where the problem is,” he said.

He however indicated that we are in a State everybody where everyone has a right.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Freedom to worship guarantees that right and as long as Ghana continues to be a Christian nation people will believe in Prophesies.

“We will keep on believing. As long as we are in a Christian nation we will continue to believe in prophesies.”

He however did not fault the IGP for giving such a warning because, the “Bible has given us the right to judge every prophesy.”

Star Falling

Commenting on the recent star fall, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said it is the return of the African star.

“This is the time for Africa, and for that matter Ghana to get itself ready and we should put ourselves in the world system where we will take advantage of world technology, industrialization, and digitalization to grow and develop.”